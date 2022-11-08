James M. Weill

October 7, 1937 – November 4, 2022
MOUNT PLEASANT – James Michael Weill, 85, passed away unexpectedly on Friday, November 4, 2022.
A memorial celebration of James’s life will be held on Thursday, October 10, 2022, 5:30 p.m., at Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory, 4600 County Line Road. Visitation will be from 4:00 p.m. until the time of the service. Full Military Honors will follow the service. Please see the funeral home website for the full obituary.
Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home and Crematory
4600 County Line Road, Mount Pleasant, WI 53403
262-552-9000