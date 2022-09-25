James Ostrum

April 27, 1936 - Sept. 20, 2022

James Ostrum, age 86, passed away at Casa Del Mare on Tuesday, September 20, 2022.

Born in Algona, IA on April 27, 1936, he was the son of the late Edward and Lucille (Schoomaker) Ostrum.

On October 11, 1958, he was united in marriage to Patricia Last in Mankato, MN. Their union was blessed with 62 years of marriage and three children.

Jim was employed with Commonwealth Edison for 27 years until his retirement.

Jim proudly served our country in the U.S. Army and was honorably discharged.

Jim was a snowbird living in Florida for the winter and spending summers in Elkhorn, WI. He was an avid fan of the Green Bay Packers, loved gambling, camping and spending time with family.

He is survived by his children, Christine (John) McQuestion, Mike (Laura) Ostrum and Jeff (Tammy) Ostrum; his grandchildren, Dana, TJ, Alyssa, Joshua, Crystal and Ethan; his great-grandchildren, Weston, Brantley, Luella, Ryker, Nolan, Josie, Kade and Kendra; his sister, Janice and his brothers, Jerry and Steve.

In addition to his parents, Jim was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia Ostrum.

Memorial services honoring Jim's life will be held privately.

A heartfelt note of appreciation from our family to the staff at Kindred Hospice and Casa Del Mare for their compassionate, kind and loving care they provided to Jim.

