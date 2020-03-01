1935—2020

So many memories to cherish…always remembered with love and laughter

James P. Benko, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL on Sunday, February 23, 2020.

Jim was born in Kenosha, WI on February 25, 1935, and was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Lobatka) Benko. Jim graduated from Bradford High School in 1953.

After high school, Jim joined the United States Marines, where he honorably served our country from August of 1953 to August of 1956. During his time in the Marines, he was proudly awarded the Certificate of Good Conduct.

Once Jim returned home after serving his country, he worked for a brief time at American Motors. Shortly, after that he started apprenticing with Lindas Company, a local heating and air conditioning company. From there, Jim started his own company, Benko Sheet Metal and Heating where he became a successful businessman in Kenosha for many years.

On September 6, 1958, he married Sharon Smolinski. Jim and Sharon were married 47 years before Sharon passed away in May of 2005.