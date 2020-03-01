1935—2020
So many memories to cherish…always remembered with love and laughter
James P. Benko, age 84, passed away peacefully at his home in Sarasota, FL on Sunday, February 23, 2020.
Jim was born in Kenosha, WI on February 25, 1935, and was the son of the late Joseph and Josephine (Lobatka) Benko. Jim graduated from Bradford High School in 1953.
After high school, Jim joined the United States Marines, where he honorably served our country from August of 1953 to August of 1956. During his time in the Marines, he was proudly awarded the Certificate of Good Conduct.
Once Jim returned home after serving his country, he worked for a brief time at American Motors. Shortly, after that he started apprenticing with Lindas Company, a local heating and air conditioning company. From there, Jim started his own company, Benko Sheet Metal and Heating where he became a successful businessman in Kenosha for many years.
On September 6, 1958, he married Sharon Smolinski. Jim and Sharon were married 47 years before Sharon passed away in May of 2005.
Jim was a remarkable man; not only a loving, devoted and supportive husband, father and grandfather but a successful businessman, who loved woodworking, enjoyed playing golf, traveling and had a love for life that blessed him with many close and wonderful friends.
Jim is survived by his children, Lori (Dale) Wagner, Jody (Dr. Raul) Ponte’, Karen (Christopher) Franco and James M. (Sabrina) Benko; his grandchildren, Bryant Flanders, Tyler (Kaitlyn) Terlecky, Jacob Hughes, Nadia Benko and Aida Benko along with his loving partner of 14 years, Sandra Friedel.
Funeral Services honoring Jim’s life will be held on Monday, March 2, 2020. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:00 a.m. at St. Anthony’s Catholic Church, 5100 22nd Avenue. Full military honors will follow the Mass at the church. Private entombment will take place in West Lawn Memorial Park. A visitation for Jim will be held on Monday at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorials remembrances to Every Child’s Place, 3220-30th Avenue, Kenosha, WI 53144, would be appreciated.
Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services
3720 39th Avenue
262-658-4101