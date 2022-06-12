James P. Brock

1960-2022

KENOSHA—James Patrick Brock died June 5, 2022. His health had steadily deteriorated following a choking incident in November 2021 which severely limited his ability to swallow, speak and walk.

Jim was born July 20, 1960, in Chicago. He was the only son of Patrick and Dolores (nee Reidy) Brock. Jim attended Chicago schools and moved to Kenosha in 1989.

Jim’s favorite things included: fresh air, sunshine, model trains, eating at restaurants, Wheel of Fortune and root beer.

Jim is survived by his sisters: Trudy (Tom) and Agnes; and his niece, Julie. He was preceded in death by his parents.

There will be no services. Jim’s ashes will be interred with his parents at Queen of Heaven Cemetery, Hillside, IL.

Many thanks to Brian Davis and Kelly Tumeo of Family Care who provided Jim and his family with resources and support for many years. Donations in Jim’s name can be made to God’s Kitchen of Kenosha (www.godskitchenofkenosha.com).

