PLESANT PRAIRIE—James R. Nehls, age 66, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, WI, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus.
A Celebration of Life Open House will be on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801-75th Street, Bristol WI. Remarks and sharing of memories will take place at 1:30 PM.
A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director
(262) 653-0667