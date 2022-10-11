 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
James R. Nehls

James R. Nehls

PLESANT PRAIRIE—James R. Nehls, age 66, a resident of Pleasant Prairie, WI, died Thursday, October 6, 2022, at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Campus.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801-75th Street, Bristol WI. Remarks and sharing of memories will take place at 1:30 PM.

A complete obituary will appear in the Wednesday edition of the paper.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner/Funeral Director

(262) 653-0667

www.CaseyFamilyOptions.com

