James Robert Greene

1938—2022

KENOSHA—James Greene, 83, of Kenosha passed away on October 26, 2022, at The Manor of Kenosha surrounded by his loving family.

James was born on December 3, 1938, in Kenosha, the son of the late George and Susanna (Heiser) Greene. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha.

James married Jeanette Santoni on February 7, 1959, in Kenosha who passed away. He then married Jane Mikolyzk-Gibbs on June 11, 1994, in Kenosha.

James was employed for AMC/Chrysler as a railhead and Good Value Pharmacy for many years.

His hobbies included camping at Bark River Campground, fishing, model cars, cheering for the Green Bay Packers, sitting in his recliner but most of all he loved spending time with his friends and family.

Survivors include his wife, Jane Greene of Kenosha; children: Victoria Herzog of Kenosha, Daniel Greene of Kenosha, Lynn (Todd) Troha of Kenosha, Michelle (Hans) Thottukandathil of FL; sisters: Lillian Hill of PA, Georgianna Schultz of Kenosha, Patricia Patterson of Kenosha; brothers-in-law: William (Diane) Mikolyzk of Elkhart Lake, Thomas (Amy) Mikolyzk of IL; also included are his 12 grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren. James was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Jeanette Greene; son-in-law, Steven Herzog; step-son, Paul Gibbs and his brother-in-law, Harold Schultz.

A celebration of life will be held at a later date.