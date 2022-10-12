Oct. 1, 1956—Oct. 6, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—James Robert Nehls, 66, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away on October 6, 2022 at Froedtert South/Saint Catherine’s surrounded by family and friends, after valiantly battling gallbladder cancer the last year and a half.

Jim was born in Kenosha on October 1, 1956 the son of Robert and Ann (Randall) Nehls. Growing up in Kenosha he attended grade school at Saint Marks High School at St. Joseph and college at UW-Parkside.

In his early life, he was in sales at Moore Business Forms and then went on to become the Owner of United General Graphics.

On April 19, 1980 he married Judy Klees and they shared 42 wonderful years together. Jim loved to golf and was a member of Midlane Country Club and Westbrook Village Golf Club. He spent his winters in Arizona where he could escape the cold. He enjoyed reading, coaching his sons in sports and playing softball, hockey, and bocce ball with his friends. Jim also loved spending time with his family and friends, especially his grandkids.

Jim is survived by his wife Judy Nehls; sons: Joseph Nehls of Kenosha WI, and Matthew (Chelsea) Nehls of Prior Lake MN; grandchildren: Henry Nehls and Oliver Nehls both of Prior Lake MN; sisters: Dell (Mark) Nesgood of Kenosha WI, Sandy (Jeff) Jensen of LaCrescent MN; and many nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents Bob and Ann Nehls, and grandparents Earl and Stell Randall and John and Magdelan Nehls.

A Celebration of Life Open House will be held on Saturday, October 15, 2022, from 12:00 PM until 3:00 PM at the Bristol Oaks Golf Club, 16801-75th Street, Bristol WI. Remarks and sharing of memories will take place at 1:30 PM.

In lieu of flowers, memorials to either the Kenosha Achievement Center or Kenosha Goodfellows would be appreciated. The family would also like to thank Dr. Knight and the Cancer Team at Froedtert South/St. Catherine’s for their hard work and compassionate care helping all who battle cancer.

