May 7, 1927—March 29, 2022

BARRINGTON, IL—James Rossmann, age 94, passed away on Tuesday, March 29, 2022 in Barrington, IL.

Born on May 7, 1927 in Niles, IL, he was the son of William and Erna (Holtman) Rossmann. Growing up in Niles, he relocated to Winthrop Harbor in 1952.

From 1945-1947, he proudly served his country as a Corporal in the U.S. Army, and as a member of the Army’s Mountain Ski Patrol.

On November 8, 1952, he was united in marriage to Marilyn Anetsberger at St. Norbert’s Church in Northbrook, IL.

Over the years, James spent time working on a family farm. After 35 years with Highland Park Ford as their Service Manager, he retired in 1992.

James loved to tinker and fix things, and enjoyed working on others’ cars. As well, he loved fishing on the Wolf River and in Canada with his family. Every fall he looked forward to pheasant hunting with the Rossmann family. He was passionate about raising Canadian geese, peacocks, and pheasant.

Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Marilyn; his children, James Rossmann, Michael (Joanne) Rossmann, Dawn (Rick) Pinter, Chris Rossmann; his grandchildren, Kelly, Ryan, Ashlie, Richie, Shawn, John, Andrea; his many great-grandchildren..

In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by his three sisters and four brothers.

Funeral services honoring James’s life will be held on Monday, April 4, 2022. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11:45 a.m. at St. Therese of Lisieux Catholic Church, 2020 91st Street, Kenosha. Interment will follow in All Saints Cemetery with full military honors. A visitation for James will be held from 9:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. on Monday, April 4, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home 3720 39th Avenue, Kenosha.

