James Thomas Leahy

1972-2022

KENOSHA - James Thomas Leahy, 50, of Kenosha, passed away on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his home.

Born in Dayton, OH, on January 12, 1972, he was the son of Harold F. and Peggy E. (Shaw) Leahy. He graduated from Carroll High School and went on to receive his Bachelor's degree and Master's degree from Wright State University.

On July 26, 2009, he married KaRhonda King in Las Vegas, NV.

James was employed as the VP of Operations at Brand Muscle. He worked as a lifeguard early on and was currently consulting for Open Pantry. He enjoyed playing darts and spending time with family and friends.

Survivors include his wife, KaRhonda Leahy; four children: Monica, Veronica, Erica, and James, Jr.; three sisters: Jane (Eric Smith) Leahy-Smith, Jude Leahy, and Elizabeth (Keith McDonald) Leahy-McDonald; a brother, Peter Leahy; and many nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harold and Peggy Leahy.

Visitation will take place on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at Proko Funeral Home, from 5:00 p.m. until the time of service at 7:00 p.m. Interment will be private. In lieu of flowers, memorials made to the family would be appreciated.

