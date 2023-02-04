KENOSHA—Jamie Renee Tabbert, age 44, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, February 1, 2023 at her home in Kenosha, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services honoring Jamie’s life will be held at 4:00 p.m. on Sunday, February 5, 2023 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Jamie will be held on Sunday, February 5, 2023 from 2:00 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.