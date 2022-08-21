Sept. 27, 1947—Aug. 13, 2022

Jan D. Szczepanski, 74, passed away on Saturday, August 13, 2022, at Aurora Medical Center Kenosha. Jan was born in Poland on September 27, 1947, the son of Wincenty and Franciszka (Druzgala) Szczepanski.

On July 12, 1996, he was united in marriage to Teodora Delgado in Kenosha, WI. Jan worked for Mann Public Warehouse for many years retiring in 2012.

Jan was known for being a “tinker”—he loved to use his creativity to come up with new inventions. His “combinations” involved him taking things apart, fixing them and using them for other purposes.

Every time you met with Jan, he would always suggest going for a swim, or playing chess. He was a traveler at heart, who also loved to dance.

He was a devoted man; devoted to his wife, his children, grandchildren, and Christ himself. He was baptized in the Christian faith, and he trusted in the mercy and grace of God, our lord Jesus Christ.

He was a kindhearted man who opened his heart to anyone he encountered, saying to them “hello my friend”. He was a selfless, caring, and giving man. His generosity was beyond measure. Everyone who got the opportunity to meet Jan cannot help but feel anything other than blessed and fortunate to have had him in their lives. His memory will forever be cherished.

Jan is preceded in death by his parents Wincenty Szczepanski and Franciszka Szczepanski, his sister Jozefa Nowicka, and his older brother.

He is survived by his loving wife Teodora Szczepanski; son Jaroslaw Szczepanski; daughters: Karolina (Jeff) Hagedorn of Cudahy, WI, Aileen Szczepanski of Chicago, IL, and Sarah (Mason) Haller of Colorado Springs, CO. Jan is further survived by his grandchildren: Dexture (Joyce-Yu) Iusi, Amelia Szczepanski, Anja Szczepanski, and Mackenzie Szczepanski.

A Memorial Mass for Jan will be held on Monday, August 22, 2022 at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii, 2224 45th St., Kenosha at 11:00 a.m. with a visitation from 9:30 a.m. until the time of Mass.

