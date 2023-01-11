KENOSHA—Jan Keith Ocker, age 83, of Kenosha, passed away on January 5, 2023 surrounded by his family who loved him.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 noon in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha WI. Visitation with the family will be on Friday in Founders from 10:00 AM until the time of services.