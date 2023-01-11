 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan Keith Ocker

Jan Keith Ocker

KENOSHA—Jan Keith Ocker, age 83, of Kenosha, passed away on January 5, 2023 surrounded by his family who loved him.

Memorial services will be held on Friday, January 13, 2023, at 12:00 noon in the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue, Kenosha WI. Visitation with the family will be on Friday in Founders from 10:00 AM until the time of services.

Memorials would be appreciated to either Safe Harbor Humane Society or Hospice Alliance.

