Jane Ulrich

1927—2022

Jane (Olson) Ulrich passed away peacefully at home on Tuesday, June 28, 2022, at the age of 94, surrounded by her loving family.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Tuesday, July 5, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mark the Evangelist Catholic Church, 7117 14th Avenue in Kenosha. Visitation is at the church from 9:00 a.m.-11:00 a.m. Burial will take place at a later date at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

A complete obituary will appear in the Sunday edition of the paper.

