1968—2020

Janet Barabra Sluga, born May 3, 1968 passed away February 25, 2020 in Ponoma, CA. Janet attended local Kenosha schools and she graduated in 1986 in Orlando, Florida. For the last 25 years Janet worked as a poker dealer; dealing several years in the World Poker Tournament.

Janet loved cats and helping anyone who needed help. She had a beautiful smile. She married Kip DeLoria and they later divorced.

She will be greatly missed by her son Kody DeLoria, Menifee, CA, her mother Joyce Callahan, Kenosha, WI, sisters Kathy Kreuser, Antioch, IL, Kim Pontillo, Pleasant Prairie, WI, brother Thomas Sluga (Joanna), Kenosha, WI. Niece Audra Hartwig, Cheyenne, WY, her namesake Aunt Janet Barabra Nies, Kenosha, WI, as well as other aunts, uncles and many cousins.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 262-657-1000 to upgrade your subscription.

She is precede in death by brother Steve Sluga, father Richard Sluga, niece Crystal Sluga and stepfather Arnold Callahan.

There will be a private memorial for the family at a later date.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Owner and Funeral Director

(262) 6530667