Janet L. Patterson

April 6, 1932 - March 5, 2023

KENOSHA - Janet L. Patterson, 90, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, Sunday, March 5, 2023 at the Hospice Alliance Hospice House.

She was born on April 6, 1932 the daughter of the late Mr. and Mrs. Samuel Patterson in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in January 1950.

Upon graduation Janet was employed in the office at American Motors Corp. for 30 years. After retirement she worked with the Lunch Program at Grewenow Elementary School for 22 years.

Janet was a member of Friedens EV. Lutheran Church.

She is survived by cousins and friends.

As per her wishes there shall be no funeral.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019 – 7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book