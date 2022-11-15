Janice B. Bain

Funeral services for Janice will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at CrossWay Community Church, 13905 75th St., Bristol, Hwy 50 west of 94 on Southside of Street. Visitation will be on Friday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers memorials to the Gideon Organization would be appreciated.