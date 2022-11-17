Janice B. Bain

March 14, 1935—Nov. 11, 2022

On Friday, November 11, 2022, Janice B. (Dunn) Bain, passed away at the age of 87 surrounded by her loving family.

Janice was born on March 14, 1935 in Maywood, IL to Charles and Lourena (DeMoss) Dunn. She attended schools in Maywood and graduated from the University of Illinois, Champaign-Urbana with a Bachelor of Mathematics (1957).

Janice met the love of her life, Larry, in a singles group at the church they both attended. They were united in marriage on October 29, 1960. Throughout their 62 years of marriage Larry and Janice served their Lord in various roles in the church and the Gideon Organization. They have been members of Crossway Community Church since 2005.

Janice retired from the Kenosha Unified School District in 1997 where she worked for 19 years as a Fiscal Clerk.

Janice was preceded in death by her father, mother, brothers: William and Raymond, sisters: Elinor (Charles) Smith and Geraldine (Donald) Browning, a grandson, Jaedon David Bain, and a great-grandson, Jace Riley Turgeon. She is survived by her loving husband, Larry; three children: Debbie (Bryan) Turgeon, Becky (David) Warren, and David; nine grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.

Janice found joy in serving her Lord Jesus Christ, caring for her family, and spending time with her dear friends.

Funeral services for Janice will be held on Friday, November 18, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at CrossWay Community Church, 13905 75th St., Bristol, Hwy 50 west of 94 on Southside of Street. Visitation will be on Friday at Church from 9:30 a.m. until time of service. Private entombment will take place at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the Gideon Organization would be appreciated. (Sendtheword.org)

