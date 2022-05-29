Janine and Gerald Buhnerkempe, passed away within days of one another. Janine passed away on December 19, 2021 and Gerald passed away on December 22, 2021 at Froedtert Kenosha Hospital.

Born in Kenosha on September 6, 1955, Janine was the daughter of Joseph and Virginia (Kessel) Ciotti. Gerald was born in Evanston, IL on July 4, 1941 and was the son of George and Ann (Osiaczyk) Buhnerkempe.

On July 8, 1978 they were united in marriage at Our Lady of the Holy Rosary of Pompeii Catholic Church.

Jan was an Activity Aide at Zion Nursing Home. She was passionate about her work as a Medical Assistant for Planned Parenthood, and later retired as a Bookkeeper from Northwest Drapery. Jerry enjoyed his work as a Chemist at Eastman Kodak.

Jan had such a love for animals and rescued many dogs over the years. She also liked crafting, sewing and making jewelry. Jerry was and outdoors man and enjoyed hunting and shooting type sports. He was involved with the NRA and taught hunter safety courses as a member of the Southport Gun Club. Jerry was also an avid Chicago Bears and St. Louis Cardinals fan.

Janine and Gerald are survived by Judy Werneski, George (Michelle) Ciotti, Jeff (Robin) Ciotti, Teresa (Robert) Matthews; Michael (Donna) Buhnerkempe; Rosalie Buhnerkempe; many nieces, nephews and several cousins.

In addition to both of their parents and beloved fur babies, Jan was preceded in death by her brother-in-law, Jim Werneski. Gerald was preceded in death by his brother, Thomas Buhnerkempe.

Memorial services honoring Janine and Gerald’s life will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, June 4, 2022 in All Saints Cemetery, 3300 Springbrook Rd., Pleasant Prairie, WI. The service will be streamed live on the Piasecki Funeral Home Facebook page. The livestream can be viewed by anyone (even those who do not have a Facebook account) at facebook.com/PiaseckiFuneralHome/live/. Inurnment with full military honors will follow the service.

