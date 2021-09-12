Jan. 13, 1986 — Sep. 04, 2021

KENOSHA — Janine M. Sznitko, 35, of Kenosha, died tragically and unexpectedly at home on September 4, 2021.

Janine was born January 13, 1986 in Lake Forest, Ill., to Lester and Diane Sznitko. She graduated from Mundelein high school and earned a Bachelors Degree in Accounting from Dekalb University. Most recently she was pursuing a Masters Degree to become a Certified Public Accountant at Lake Forest College. Janine was employed with Domino Amjet of Gurnee, Ill. Janine worked hard and enjoyed life to the fullest; her competitive nature would show in softball and soccer.

In her spare time she enjoyed snowboarding, skydiving, playing video games and fast cars. She was an animal lover and protector and adored her dog and cat.

Janine is survived by her mother, Diane (Tip) Gorsuch; sister, Denise Sznitko; aunt, Christine Magnuson; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her father, Lester Sznitko; paternal grandparents, Joseph and Genevive Sznitko; and maternal grandparents, Chester and Jean Wojcik.

A Memorial Visitation will be held Wednesday, September 15, 2021 from 4:00 a.m. until 8:00 p.m. at Congdon Funeral Home, 3012 Sheridan Road, Zion, Ill. Please visit the online guest book at www.congdonfuneralhome.com