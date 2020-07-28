Janis Walker

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1936-2020

Janis C. Walker, 84 years old of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, July 25,2020, at The Addison of Pleasant Prairie.

She was born April 18, 1936, in Green County, MO the daughter of the late John C. and Beulah (Sams) Graham.

On August 12, 1955, she married Larry Lee Walker in Wadena, MN and they settled in the Kenosha area in August of 2015; Larry preceded Jan in death in December of 2018.

Jan worked alongside her husband, for Graham Refrigeration for many years. She was highly active with the Wadena County Republican Party for many years and volunteered heavily with both the Boy and Girl Scouts organizations. Jan enjoyed time at their lake home in Minnesota and traveling the world with friends.