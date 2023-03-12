Jason Michaud

July 13, 1971 - Feb. 19, 2023

KENOSHA - Jason Michaud, age 51, of Kenosha, WI passed away Sunday, February 19th, 2023. Jason, the son of Diane Michaud, was born July 13th, 1971, in Waukegan, IL. Jason was the youngest of three siblings.

Jason attended Saint Marks during his childhood, until attending Washington Jr. Highschool, later attending Mary D. Bradford and Reuther High Schools. Jason then graduated from Gateway Technical College with a degree in Criminal Justice, as well as a degree in Nursing from Moraine Park Technical College. He graduated from both colleges, receiving high honors.

Jason was a longtime bouncer at Stage One, and Twisters Night Club in Kenosha. He also worked at Deluxe Video, and as an Amazon employee. While he lived in Fond du Lac, WI he worked at St. Agnes Hospital and Heartland Hospice as a Registered Nurse.

Throughout his life, he took great pride in studying Shorei-ryu and other styles of mixed martial arts, spending time outdoors in nature, playing guitar, and teaching people how to do such. Jason loved camping, fishing, playing cribbage, traveling and the Green Bay Packers. He was also an avid fan of music and lived his life to his own tune fittingly.

Jason was the type of person that could talk to anybody about anything, with such a kindhearted personality and demeanor everyone knew "Big J".

Jason passed away peacefully, with his children at his side at St. Catherine's Hospital in Kenosha, WI. Jason is preceded in death by his mother Diane Michaud, aunt Annette Michaud, grandmother Juanita Michaud, and grandfather Eugene Michaud.

His inspiring life will be forever remembered by his children: Jacob Michaud, and Kayla Michuad; his sisters: Dr. Lavonne Bloom (Michaud), Mrs. Lisa Wood (Michaud); his brother Thomas Michaud, his aunt Marie Michaud; Cousins: Veronica Buck (Michaud) and Dr. Anthony Michaud; and many other cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.

A Celebration of life, and outing will be held on March 25th.