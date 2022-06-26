Jay R. Lehman

July 15, 1956 - June 18, 2022

KENOSHA - Jay R. Lehman, age 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

Jay was born in Fort Leonard Wood, MO, on July 15, 1956, one of four sons of Kenneth and Priscilla (nee: Helmbrecht) Lehman.

Jay attended St. Mary's Grade School, Lance Jr. High School, and was a 1974 graduate of Tremper High School where he was a member of the Varsity Swim Team and Varsity Golf Team. He attended UW- Whitewater and UW-Parkside, graduating with a degree in Education and did teach for a while.

He was a lifelong member of St. Mary's Catholic Church and really loved his St. Mary's family. He even resided within one block of the church, so he was within walking distance.

Jay loved camping, fishing and just being outdoors in nature in God's beautiful world. He was a member of the St. Mary's choir for 35 years. For 17 of those years, he helped in organizing the vacation get-away that he and his "choir family" would take each summer to Door County. Jay oversaw setting up the camp, cooking, and catching and cleaning up the fish. The back of his truck would be full of all his camping gear. Jay had a secret deep fry cooking recipe, and he made enough fish for all. After these dinners the choir would have an evening campfire/sing along. Other groups visiting the camp would enjoy listening to the choir sing songs all night long. Jay loved people and really enjoyed putting smiles on their faces.

He served his church as a weekly eucharistic adorer, loved to volunteer with the INNS program to help feed and shelter those less fortunate. He served as a religious education instructor in his early years. When the St. Mary's rectory was vacated, Jay resided in one of the small rooms where he monitored the building and helped with maintenance and chores. He will be remembered for his pure devotion to the Catholic faith.

Jay spent many summers as the head lifeguard/supervisor at Anderson Park Pool in Kenosha and used his great swimming ability to the fullest.

Jay's other occupations over his life included jobs where he could help other people who were less fortunate. He worked for many years at the Kenosha Youth Development Services (KYDS) as a social worker/group home leader/guidance counselor.

Jay also worked at Maxwells camera shop in Downtown Kenosha where he was able to hone his expertise in photography. He loved going to Yellowstone Park and especially Bryce Canyon where he took professional quality photos. Jay said he loved going to Yellowstone Park and being closer to God and his wonderful creations.

He also loved going up North to the Eagle River/Three Lakes area. He would stay with his older brother John in Three Lakes and with the Tom Palmer Family on Butternut Lake.

Jay will be sadly missed by his father, Kenneth J. Lehman of Pleasant Prairie; by his brother, John Vincent Lehman of Three Lakes, and James P. (Kathleen) Lehman DDS, of Libertyville; his nieces and nephews which include Patrick (Mindy) Lehman MD, Rebecca (Paul) Thibaudeau DDS, Kristen (Michael) Telwak and Lauren (Matt) Mesko, and 12 great-nieces and nephews.

He is further survived by uncle and aunt: Roger and Judy Lehman, of Greendale; cousins: Brett and Dawn Lehman, of Waterford, and Todd and Kristin Lehman, of Franklin.

In addition Jay will be greatly missed by many close friends including: Tom and Kristy Palmer and family, Ken and Pam Anderson, John and Cindy Freese, Brian Johnson, Jim Sorenson, Laurie and Bill Brown, Brenda and Peter Zekovic, Timmy and Nancy Trottier and family, Mike and Colleen Knapp, Kathy Perkins Collicki, and Karen Schilling Collicki; Jay also loved the family pets: Sammy, Cesar, Tiger, Reggie, Kato and Rocky.

Jay was preceded in death by his mother, Priscilla A. Lehman; and brother, Jeffrey David Lehman.

Jay was greatly loved by many, many people, too numerous to list them all.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 AM at St. Mary Catholic Church (corner of 73rd St. and 39th Ave.) A visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 A.M. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307-40th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142 would be appreciated by the Lehman family.

Draeger-Langendorf Funeral Home & Crematory

William J. Althaus-Associate

4600 County Line Road

Corner of KR &22nd Avenue)

262- 552-9000