Jay R. Lehman

Jay R. Lehman

KENOSHA—Jay R. Lehman, age 65, of Kenosha, passed away on Saturday, June 18, 2022.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, June 29, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, corner of 73rd St. and 39th Ave. A visitation will be held on Wednesday at the church from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances to St Mary Catholic Church, 7307-40th. Ave., Kenosha, WI 53142, would be appreciated by the Lehman family.

Complete obituary information will be made available in the Sunday, June 26, 2022 edition of the Kenosha News.

DRAEGER-LANGENDORF

FUNERAL HOME & CREMATORY

William J. Althaus, Associate

4600 COUNTY LINE ROAD

(corner of KR & 22nd Avenue)

262-552-9000

www.draeger-langendorf.com

