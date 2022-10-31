Jean Ann Del Frate

July 27, 1930—Oct. 14, 2022

CROSSVILLE, TN—Born in Kenosha, WI, to Nello and Amelia Del Frate, Jean was the third of five siblings Marie (John Cristiano), Olga (Richard Randall), Ronald Del Frate (Rosie Wurster), and younger brother Richard Del Frate (Barbara Duncan) of Crossville, TN, the only surviving sibling.

At a very young age Jean began a lifelong love of classical music. Her father, recognizing her passion, bought a Baldwin Baby Grand Piano which became the center of home life entertainment with Jean practicing and taking lessons while her older sisters, according to their stories, did the chores helping mother. Jeanie played her heart out of Chopin, Bach, Beethoven, and Mozart. She continued pursuing her career in music, working part-time at the local music store while still in school, learning also to play violin, viola, organ, and accordion.

Jean began her life of learning at St. Mary’s Elementary, attended St. George Middle, and graduated from St. Catherine’s High School, then crossed the street and entered Dominican College, a teaching convent school where she ultimately became Sister Marie Gemma, a Dominican nun, musician, and teacher of music. She remained in that capacity for twelve years while also attending DePaul University and taking classes at Catholic University in Washington, DC, when, due to personal and health concerns she left the convent but continued teaching at St. Mary’s, her home parish school for several years.

Taking an opportunity to work for the Social Security Department in Charlotte, NC and then Marion, IL, she met and married a coal mining Superintendent whose job entailed setting up or shutting down mines in various places around the country.

Living in an 8’x30’ Airstream aluminum trailer in the middle of a Navajo Indian Reservation on Black Mesa near Kayenta, AZ, and later at a site in Coshocton, OH, her life was far from her earlier background. Recreation at this point consisted of riding a Harley pulling a small trailer with tent and camping gear. (We couldn’t believe it either until we saw it!)

Ultimately the couple divorced, Jean moved back to Kenosha, and for the remainder of her working life taught music from her home studio until after retirement.

Wisconsin winters convinced her that she needed a change of climate and circumstance, and in 2009, followed brother Dick Del Frate and Barbara Duncan to live in Crossville, TN. Jean was currently living at Uplands Village where after a series of medical ups and downs, she passed away shortly after Pastor, Father Mark Schuster’s visit.

Visitation from 8:30–10:00 a.m. on November 5, 2022 followed by a Funeral Mass and celebration of Jean’s life at 11:00 a.m., at St. Mary Catholic Church here in Kenosha. In lieu of flowers, donations would be appreciated to either: Shalom Center, 4314 39th Ave., Kenosha, WI 53144 or Kenosha Achievement Center, 1218 79th St., Kenosha, WI 53143.