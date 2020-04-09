Jean C. Carbone

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

December 17, 1934—April 4, 2020

Jean Carol Carbone, 85 years old, lifelong resident of Kenosha, WI passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, at her residence.

She was born December 17, 1934, in Kenosha, the daughter of the late Frank A. and Rose Marie (Gallo) Carbone. She was educated in Kenosha schools, and in June of 1954, Jean graduated from Bradford High School.

Jean was a member of the Italian American Club Ladies Auxiliary and Beta Sigma Phi. She was a parishioner of Our Lady of the Holy Rosary Catholic Church, and member of the Holy Rosary Altar Society.

She was employed by the Kenosha County Register of Deeds as Chief Deputy Registrar for nearly 40 years before her retirement on January 3, 1995.

Jean was a talented, Hall of Fame bowler, winning a National Championship and bowling her way to the 600 Club. She was a member of the Board of Directors and served as Vice President of the Kenosha Women’s Bowling League. She enjoyed crafts, such as making Christmas wreaths and trees and giving them to others. Jean enjoyed playing bingo and an occasional trip to Potawatomi. Most of all, she loved her family.