Jean D. Fliess

March 5, 1923 – Dec. 31, 2022

SOMERS—Jean C. Fliess, 99, passed away peacefully at home on December 31, 2022, surrounded by the love of her family. Jean was born March 5, 1923, in Racine to William and Irene (Harpster) Chizek.

Jean attended local schools. On March 27, 1943, at St. Joseph’s Catholic Church in San Diego, CA, she was united in marriage to Joseph Fliess, who was stationed there with the Marine Corps during World War II.

After the war, they lived in Racine until 1959. They then bought a small farm in Somers, where Jean would can and freeze fruits and vegetables every summer. She was also a great cook!

She worked as a waitress and cook at the Country Kitchen in the late 60s. Jean and Joe also had some great trips across the country and a nice trip to Germany in 1973 to see his brother Father Conrad Fliess.

They bought a tavern in Salem, WI in 1972 and ran it until 1997. They called it Joe & Jean’s. She was known to enjoy a good card game now and then in the bar. Then in 1997 they moved to Burlington. They lived there until Joe’s passing in January 2013. Then in 2014 Jean and her daughter and caregiver, Lorraine moved to Somers, WI.

Jean is survived by children: Catherine Fliess, Lawrence Fliess, Patricia (Richard) Kaminski, Joseph (Sandy) Fliess, Timothy Fliess, Irene (Michael) Rossi, Terry Fliess, Richard (Sue) Fliess, Lorraine Fliess, Ronald (Catherine Koessl) Fliess. She is also survived by several grandchildren; and great-grandchildren whom she cherished. Also survived by in-laws; Laydene Fliess, Albert Fliess and Trudy Biehn.

Jean was preceded in death by her husband, Joseph, grandson, Pete Kaminski, brother, John (Helen) Chizek, sister, Gladys (Warren) Cottingham and nephews: John, Michael and Bobby Chizek.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, January 6, 2023, 10:00 a.m., at St. Sebastian Catholic Church, 3126 95th St., Sturtevant, WI, 53177, with Rev. Robert McDermott officiating. Visitation will be from 9:00 a.m. until the time of the Mass. Burial will follow at Southern Wisconsin Veterans Memorial Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that memorials be made to Aurora at Home Hospice or St. Sebastian Catholic Church.

A special thank you to Linda Weiss, NP for all the care through the years along with At Home Hospice Aurora Kenosha/Racine. The family would also like to thank Lorraine for taking care of Ma for the last several years. Finally, a thank you to Rev. Robert McDermott for his prayers and ministry to our family.

