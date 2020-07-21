× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

1941-2020

Jean M. Bennecke, 78 years old of Pleasant Prairie, WI passed away Sunday, July 19, 2020, at Froedtert Pleasant Prairie Hospital.

She was born November 15, 1941, in Nashville, TN the daughter of the late Mike and Anna (Cavender) Perisutti. Jean was born and raised in Nashville, TN, and lived most of her adult life in Chicago, IL, moving to Pleasant Prairie, WI in her retirement years.

On June 15, 1962, she married Earl Bennecke in Goldsboro, NC. Jean worked at the Wrigley Gum Factory, Chicago for 35 years before her retirement.

Jean will be remembered as a loving wife, a caring grandmother and perhaps most of all, the best mom anyone could ever be blessed with. She lived a simple life, and yet, it was a life filled with so much.

Survivors include her husband of 58 years, Earl; her children, John (Margie) Bennecke of Chicago, IL and Lisa (Josh) Nebel of Kenosha, WI; son-in-law, James Bosas of Kenosha, WI; three grandchildren, Jimmy, Amber and Gracie; siblings, Meb (the late James), Marylee (Horace), Patsy (Donald), Louise (Dave), Mike, and Pam (the late Bubba); and many nieces and nephews.