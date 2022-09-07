1940-2022

KENOSHA—Jean Marie Slagoski, 82 years old, of Kenosha, WI passed away peacefully on Monday, September 5, 2022, at Froedtert South Pleasant Prairie.

Born on June 7, 1940, in Kenosha, WI, the daughter of the late Richard and Margaret (Davison) Roemer.

Jean attended local schools and graduated from St. Mary’s High School. On February 16, 1963, she married D.J. “Jim” Slagoski at St. Mary Catholic Church in Kenosha. In 1980 they moved to Nashville, TN, and returned to Kenosha in 2000. Jim preceded her in death on January 17, 2016.

She is survived by her son, James Michael (Nicole) Slagoski of Lake in the Hills, IL; twin sister, Jane Jurca; and beloved granddaughter, Julia Slagoski. Jean is further survived by other relatives and friends.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by her son, John Richard Slagoski and daughter, Jennifer Lynn Stanton.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, September 8, 2022, from 10:00 a.m.–11:00 a.m. at St. Mary Catholic Church, 7307 40th Avenue, Kenosha, WI. A Mass of Christian Burial will commence at 11:00 a.m. and interment will immediately follow at St. George Cemetery.

Proko Funeral Home & Crematory

5111-60th Street

Kenosha, WI 53144

Phone: (262) 654-3533

Visit Jean’s Online Memorial Book at: