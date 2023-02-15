KENOSHA—Jeanne M. Williamson, age 94, a resident of Kenosha, died Saturday February 11, 2023, at Grande Prairie in Pleasant Prairie.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Thursday, February 16, 2023 at 11:00 AM at St. Marks Catholic Church, 7117-14th Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 10:00 AM until the time of mass. Burial will follow at St. James Catholic Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the nurses and staff of Grande Prairie Health and Rehabilitation Center and Kenosha Hospice Alliance for the kind and compassionate care they provided Jeanne.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

A complete obituary can be viewed either on our web site of our Facebook page.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667