Aug. 11, 1958—March 17, 2023

TREMPEALEAU—Jeannine J. Furlin, 64 of Trempealeau, WI passed away Friday, March 17, 2023. She was born on August 11, 1958 to William and Jacqueline (Varnusson) Winchester.

Jeannie grew up in Kenosha, WI and graduated high school from Kenosha Bradford in 1976. Jeannie spent 25+ years as a Production Planner in the pharmaceutical and hospital product industry. Jeannie worked only to support all the passions in her life, which she truly lived for. She lived life to the fullest and always strived to be a part of “monumental moments”. Anyone who knew Jeannie could attest that a monumental moment could have been a grandchild’s first steps to the first bloom of the spring. For some, these moments could have been pointless but to her, they meant the world!

To everyone she knew, Jeannie was the most beautiful flower, cornerstone, cultivator of relationships, grower of endless memories that will blossom for years to come, and became the guardian angel of Sloane.

Jeannie is survived by her partner of 40 years Jerry DeBell; mother, Jacqueline Zuhde; sons: Kyle (Dana) DeBell, John (Carolyn) DeBell, and Bryon (Jenny) DeBell; six grandchildren: Ramsey and Sloane DeBell, Josh (Jenna) DeBell, Alissa (Amber) Saldivar, and Tristan and Trevor DeBell; sister, Evie (Jim) Wicks; two brothers: Phil Winchester and Dean (Mary) Winchester; her step-mother, Carolyn Winchester; and many nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her father.

Funeral services will be held at 11:30 a.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023 at Dickinson Family Funeral Home, 401 Main Street, Onalaska. Pastor Scott Skogen will officiate. A visitation will be held from 9:00 a.m. until time of service.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be given to the Shirley M. Wright Memorial Library, 11455 Fremont Street, Trempealeau, WI. 54661.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.dickinsonfuneralhomes.com.