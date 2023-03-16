KENOSHA—God took Jeffery to his Heavenly home on Saturday, March 11, 2023. We will miss him dearly.

Jeff grew up in Kenosha, and despite living in other cities, always considered Kenosha his home. He always wanted to come back to Kenosha whenever he could. Jeff loved being with his family. He loved celebrations . . . birthdays, picnics, and holidays. Jeff was a social animal who craved conversation and getting together with people. He enjoyed being part of any group situation.

Jeff especially looked forward to his birthday every year. This past February marked his 61st Birthday. Even though in the hospital he made it a celebration by getting all the nurses to sing happy birthday to him.

Jeff loved shopping and going out to eat, especially if he got ice cream afterwards.

He participated in Special Olympics track and field and also bowling, winning a bowling trophy with his group home in 2011.

He had a loving relationship with his nieces: Samantha and Elizabeth, enjoying many phone conversations and get-togethers with them over the years. He was a fan of Elvis Presley, listening to all kinds of music and he loved to dance and sing whenever possible.

Jeff cheered on the Green Bay Packers. Even though he didn’t know much about football, he liked watching the games on TV. He also enjoyed attending Milwaukee Brewers games.

Jeff will be missed by his sister, Susan Stirn Heidingsfelder; his brother-in-law, Bill Lawrence; his nieces: Samantha and Elizabeth Heidingsfelder; his aunt, Irene Migliano; and cousins: Catherine Migliano and Sylvie LaMarre.

Jeff is preceded in death by his parents, Winfried and Yvette Stirn (Girard) and his uncle, Frank Migliano.

Thanks to the many people who had a hand in Jeff’s care over the years. Jeff had a huge heart and was a kind soul. We look forward to seeing him again.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 5:00 PM until the time of services. Entombment will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.

Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations

Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner

(262)653-0667