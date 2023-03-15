KENOSHA—Jeffrey Joseph Stirn, age 62, a resident of Kenosha, died March 11, 2023 at Froedtert in Milwaukee.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 16, 2023 at 6:00 PM at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Kenosha. Visitation with the family will be on Thursday at the church from 5:00 PM until the time of services. Entombment will take place at All Saints Catholic Cemetery.
A complete obituary will appear in the Thursday edition of the paper.
Casey Family Options Funerals and Cremations
Stephen P. Casey, Funeral Director and Owner
(262)653-0667