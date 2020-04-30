× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

1951—2020

Jeffrey Lynn Hoffman was born on June 24, 1951 to Frank Hoffman and Ruth Hoffman in Richmond IL. He lived most of his life in Kenosha working for the AMC/Chrysler engine plant in Kenosha and briefly at the Zion Nuclear Power Plant. He was also a bus driver for a short time as well as a bartender and member of the Moose Lodge in Kenosha where he spent many hours volunteering with upkeep of the grounds there. He was a very lively, energetic, funny and charismatic individual and when he walked into the room it was always much happier and brighter with him in it.

Jeff loved the Northwoods YMCA and spent many hours working out and in conversation with his many friends there and was an inspiration to many.