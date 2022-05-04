Sept. 29, 1963—April 23, 2022

Jeffrey Quello, age 58, passed away on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at Select Specialty Hospital in Madison, WI.

Born on September 29, 1963 in Waukegan, IL, he was the son of Ray Zawada and Donna (Robert) Quello. He was a 1981 graduate of Tremper High School in Kenosha, WI.

On October 31, 2020, he was united in marriage to Lori Witzke in Fond Du Lac, WI.

Throughout the years, Jeff was a forklift driver for 10 years with Motorola, for 10 years with WSI, and currently for Alliance Laundry Systems, LLC.

He was part of the NA/AA Recovering Community for 30+ years, a former member of A.R.M. (Association of Recovering Motorcyclists), and was known by his brothers as Tilt.

Jeff was an avid Green Bay Packer fan, tattoo enthusiast, music lover and concert goer, Harley Davidson lover, overall 2-wheel therapy lover (motorcycles), and loved spending time with family- especially his grandchildren.

He will be missed by his wife, Lori; his father, Robert “Bob” Quello; his daughters, Cynthia (Terrence) Williams and Sandi Quello; his step-children, Ashley Boe, Brandon (Chrissy) Boe, Tyler (Sophie) Brink; his five grandchildren, Terrence “TJ”, Jr., Jae’Onna, Omari, Makayla, Zoey; his brothers, Craig Quello, Darren Quello, Quinn Quello; his sisters, Sandy Towery and Gina Quello; his long-time best friend and ex-wife of 30 years, Becky Quello; mother of his oldest child Cynthia, Kelly Marshall.

Jeff was preceded in death by his mother, Donna; his biological father, Ray; his grandparents, George and Mary Hanninen.

Funeral services honoring Jeffrey’s life will be held at 5:00 p.m. on Saturday, May 7, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Jeffrey will be held on Saturday, May 7, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations made to Lori Quello to help with expenses would be appreciated.

