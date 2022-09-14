 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jeffrey Sccott Buchanan

Jeffrey Sccott Buchanan

Dec. 17, 1963—Sept. 9, 2022

KENOSHA—Jeffrey Scott Buchanan, 58, of Kenosha, WI, passed on September 9, 2022. He was born to Larry “Buck” Buchanan and Bonnie Jean LaRose in Pekin, IL on December 17, 1963.

He married Tina Marie Buchanan in 1992 and they lived happily together in Kenosha, WI. Together they raised three children whom they loved very much.

Jeff worked at Kenosha Human Development Services, where he served his community as Facility and Fleet Manager. Prior to joining the KHDS team in 2018, Jeff took on a variety of jobs throughout the course of his diverse career—holding titles such as Accountant, Mason, and Asbestos Abatement Supervisor—to name a few.

In his free time, he enjoyed spending time with his family, working around the house, and riding motorcycles.

Jeff is survived by sons: Scott, Jeffrey II and Steven; his sisters: Cathy and Christy; step-father Lenny; step-mother Donna; mother-in-law, Eva; sister-in-law, Tami and her husband Brian; brother-in-law, Tim; nieces: Heidi, Jessica, Jennifer, Hannah; and nephews: Nick and Josh.

He is preceded in death by his wife Tina, father Larry, mother Bonnie, step-brother Kevin, and father-in-law Floyd.

Funeral Services for Jeff will be held on Thursday, September 15, 2022 at 1:00 PM at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Interment will follow at Green Ridge Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Thursday from 11:00 AM until the time of service.

Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home

6019–7th Ave.

Kenosha, WI 53143

262-654-2136

Online Memorial Book

www.bruchhansenfuneralhome.com

