July 25, 1968—Sept. 16, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Jeffrey “Scott” Ross, 54, of Pleasant Prairie, passed away peacefully in his loving wife’s arms, Friday, September 16, 2022 at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s Medical Center Campus.

He was born on July 25, 1968 to the late William and Marna (Gurd) Ross, Jr. in Libertyville, IL. He was raised by his loving grandparents Hilda and William Ross, Sr. He was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Reuther Alternative High School.

On November 22, 1986 he married the love of his life Jeanne Larson in Kenosha.

After high school, Scott started his woodworking career at Liberty Coach then worked at MG Design for 20 years as a Foreman. After MG Designs closed, he worked for Motif Events up until March of 2022. He was a member of the Carpenters Union Local 1027 in Chicago.

Scott was a die-hard Cubs fan, a Packers fan, loved music especially classic rock, going to concerts, traveling and cycling with his wife and dear friends and played drums in his garage band. He also played little league and played softball in his younger years. Most of all, he loved and adored his grandchildren.

Scott is survived by his loving wife Jeanne; his children: Dustin Ross, Sidney (Ryan Sheehan) Ross and Grace (Jacob Parmentier) Larson; his grandchildren: Oliver DeArmas and Jane DeArmas; his uncle, George (Gloria) Ross; his father-in-law, Gordon Larson; his sister-in-law, Joan (Ray) DeVries; his nephews, many dear friends; and his beloved dog, Lincoln.

He is preceded in death by his grandparents Hilda and William Ross, Sr., his mother-in-law Lilly Larson and his beloved dog Geddy.

A Celebration of Life for Scott will be held on Saturday, October 1, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at the Bruch-Hansen Funeral Home. Visitation will be held on Saturday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of service.

The family would like to thank Dr. David Knight, the oncology nurses and the nurses on the 2nd floor at Froedtert South St. Catherine’s for their loving and compassionate care given to Scott.

