Jennifer Schatz

October 8th, 1969—March 31, 2020

She attended UW- Parkside and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Being a nurse, Jennifer loved helping people. She was a kind, generous woman who gave selflessly to others in her personal and professional life. But first and foremost, she was a loving and devoted mother to her 3 children. Her children were her best and proudest accomplishments in her life. Jennifer very much cherished her time spent with family. She enjoyed living life; dancing & singing, the warmth of the sun, animals, cooking as if it were for a hundred people, and simply trying to “just keep standing,” no matter the obstacle.