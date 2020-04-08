Jennifer Schatz
Jennifer Schatz

Jennifer Schatz

October 8th, 1969—March 31, 2020

Jennifer Schatz, 50, of Kenosha, WI passed away March 31, 2020.

Jennifer was born October 8th, 1969, in Arlington Heights, IL, to Karen Young.

She attended UW- Parkside and graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Being a nurse, Jennifer loved helping people. She was a kind, generous woman who gave selflessly to others in her personal and professional life. But first and foremost, she was a loving and devoted mother to her 3 children. Her children were her best and proudest accomplishments in her life. Jennifer very much cherished her time spent with family. She enjoyed living life; dancing & singing, the warmth of the sun, animals, cooking as if it were for a hundred people, and simply trying to “just keep standing,” no matter the obstacle.

Jennifer is survived by her daughters; Sydney Schatz and Mackenzie Hughes, her sister; Joanna Young, nephew; Gabriel Young, and cousins.

Jennifer is proceeded in death by her son Jake Schatz and mother Karen Young.

A memorial service is to be held at a later date.

“To live in hearts we leave behind is not to die.”

