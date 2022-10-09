Jerome J. Epping, age 67, of Salem, WI died suddenly in a motorcycle vs car accident October 3, 2022. He was born in Burlington, WI on October 3, 1955. The son of Claude and Betty (Ketterhagen) Epping. On September 27, 1980, he was united in marriage to Colleen Sullivan. In 1980 he started Breezy Hill Nursery and has since been stewarding it. Jerry did everything with great excellence and had a sense of accomplishment in his work. He lived and led by his motto of work hard/play harder in everything he did while activating others potential. He found freedom and life while riding his Harley cross country. Cooking was a passion he loved to share with friends/family. Adored by his six grandkids and known as Papa Jer. Florida was one of his happy places where he would rest and recharge.