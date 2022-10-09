Oct. 3, 1955—Oct. 3, 2022
Jerome J. Epping, age 67, of Salem, WI died suddenly in a motorcycle vs car accident October 3, 2022. He was born in Burlington, WI on October 3, 1955. The son of Claude and Betty (Ketterhagen) Epping. On September 27, 1980, he was united in marriage to Colleen Sullivan. In 1980 he started Breezy Hill Nursery and has since been stewarding it. Jerry did everything with great excellence and had a sense of accomplishment in his work. He lived and led by his motto of work hard/play harder in everything he did while activating others potential. He found freedom and life while riding his Harley cross country. Cooking was a passion he loved to share with friends/family. Adored by his six grandkids and known as Papa Jer. Florida was one of his happy places where he would rest and recharge.
Survived by his wife Colleen. Mother, Betty. Loving Father to Bradd (Megan) Epping and Carli (Joseph) Schmaling. Grandfather to Trevin, Tyler and Teagan Epping, Averie, Elli, and Case Schmaling. Brother to Peggy (Alan) Briggs, Robert (Rena) Epping, Dennis (Julie) Epping, Richard (Lora) Epping and Donna (Shawn) McLafferty. He was preceded in death by his father, Claude Epping.
A Celebration of Life will be held at the Twin Lakes Country Club Red Barn Outdoor Pavilion, 1230 Legion Dr., Twin Lakes, WI on October 15, 2022, from 1:00PM until 4:00PM with a service at 4:00PM. Outdoor attire and Harley gear has been requested by the family to all that attend. Memorials may be made to the Vince Lombardi Cancer Treatment Clinic https://www.lombardifoundation.org or Allina Health Cancer Institute 225 Smith Ave., N. Suite 200 St., Paul, MN 55102.
