1948—2020

Jerry J. Scherrer, age 71, of Rochester, WI, passed away peacefully after a brief illness on April 22, 2020. Jerry was born September 13, 1948 to the late Vincent and Esther (Nee Kerkman) Scherrer of New Munster, WI. In 1966, after graduating St. Mary’s High School, Jerry honorably served in the U. S. Army and was stationed at Fort Jackson, South Carolina until 1968. Jerry married his high school sweetheart, Mary Lynn Morrow on April 12, 1969 and they had two daughters. He worked at Scherrer Construction Company of Burlington for over 40 years starting as a laborer and retired as the Vice President of Field Operationsart Owner.