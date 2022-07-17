Sept. 4, 1971—July 14, 2022

Jerry Peden, age 50, passed away at his residence on Thursday, July 14, 2022 surrounded by his loving family.

Born on September 4, 1971, he was the son of Donald and Judy (Grevenow) Peden. Jerry was a graduate of Bradford High School.

He was employed with Kenosha Achievement Center. Jerry loved listening to country music and dancing with his nieces. He enjoyed looking through magazines and loved watching the fireworks.

He is survived by his parents, Donald and Judy Peden; his brother, James (Jody) Peden; his sister, Jill (Joseph) Loewen; his nieces and nephews; JJ and Eric Peden; Erin, Josh, Justine, Robin and Kayla Loewen.

Jerry was preceded in death by his grandparents on both sides and his aunt, Jean.

Funeral services honoring Jerry’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. at Friedens Evangelical Lutheran Church, 5038 19th Ave, Kenosha. Interment will follow in Sunset Ridge Memorial Park. A visitation for Jerry will be held on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

