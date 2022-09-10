 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jesse J. Navarro, Sr.

Jesse J. Navarro, Sr.

KENOSHA—Jesse J. Navarro, Sr. age 50, a resident of Kenosha, died Tuesday, September 6, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral services will be held on Tuesday, September 13, 2022, at 11:00 PM at the Kemper Center Founders Hall, 6501-3rd Avenue. Visitation with the family will be on Tuesday in Founders Hall from 9:30 AM until the time of services.

In lieu of flowers memorials to the family would be appreciated.

