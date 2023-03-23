Nov. 1, 1979—March 15, 2023

PARDEEVILLE—Jesse M. Oehlert, 43, of Pardeeville, passed away March 15, 2023 after a courageous two year fight with cancer. He was born November 1, 1979 in Eau Claire, WI to Diane (Brunner) and Gene Oehlert, Jr. He was raised in Paddock Lake, WI and attended local schools.

He was a huge fan and collector of Friday the 13th and Freddie Krueger memorabilia. Jesse also enjoyed attending Guns-n-Roses concerts. On Friday May 13, 2022 he married his true love of 10 years, Desiree Stanford. His greatest joy was spending time with his family and being Papa to his precious granddaughters.

He is survived by his wife Desiree; children: Rachael (Matt) Hanson, Judy Cole, Brianna (Joey) Osborn, Hunter Stanford, Toby and Savannah Schonasky; granddaughters “Papa’s girls”:, Sophia and Thea Osborn and Gracie Stanford. Also survived by his parents, Diane (Mick) White and Gene (Sherrie) Oehlert; siblings: Aimee (Robert) Williams, Krystle Hampton, Paul (Amanda) Hampton, and Stephen (Kristie) Hampton; several nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and cousins.

Funeral service will be held Thursday, March 23, 2023 at 4:00 PM at Grasse Funeral Home in Pardeeville. Interment will follow at Pardeeville Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 2:00 PM until the time of service at the funeral home.

The family would like to thank everyone for their kindness, love and support.

Online condolences may be made at www.grassefs.com. Grasse Funeral Service in Pardeeville is serving the family.