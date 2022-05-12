June 12, 1994—May 8, 2022

KENOSHA—Jesse Scott Kammer, age 27, passed away on Sunday, May 8, 2022 in Kenosha, WI.

Jesse was born on June 12, 1994 at Kenosha Memorial Hospital. He was the son of Scott Kammer and Patricia Asboth. He attended Wheatland Grade School and was a graduate of Wilmot High School.

Jesse was a Forex Trader and Metaverse Architect along with being a true entrepreneur.

Jesse was a passionate man who touched so many lives worldwide. He lived by the mantra “H.O.P.E.” Help One Person Everyday. Jesse enjoyed frolfing, mountain biking, free boarding, hiking, meditation, and loved all outdoor activities, his priority was always his family.

He will be greatly missed by his parents, Scott and Patricia; his sisters, Amanda and Ashley Kammer; his stepmom, Jenny Kammer; his stepsisters, Ellie and Kori Schueneman; his grandparents, Allan and Audrey Kammer, Ken and Dorothy Asboth, Laura and Steve Carter, and Barb Stummer.

A Time of Sharing honoring Jesse’s life will be held on Saturday, May 14, 2022. A visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. until the time of sharing at 7:00 p.m. at the Piasecki Funeral Home. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations to the family would be appreciated.

