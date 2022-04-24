 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jessie M . Moseler

KENOSHA—Jessie M. Moseler, age 83, of Kenosha passed away on Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Froedtert South – KMCC, surrounded by her loving family. A memorial service for Jessie will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, April 30,2022 at Kemper Center Founders Hall (6501 – 3rd Avenue). A visitation will be held on Saturday at Kemper Center from 12:00 PM until the time of service. Please see the funeral home’s website for a full obituary.

