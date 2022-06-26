Jessie M. Turner Snyder

July 7, 1927 – June 18, 2022

PADDOCK LAKE—Jessie Turner Snyder, 94, passed away Saturday, June 18 2022, at Archwood Senior Living in Paddock Lake after a brief decline. She lived in Paddock Lake 63 years, and passed peacefully there, as she desired.

Jessie May Jenkins was born to Charles Emery Jenkins and Clara Elizabeth (nee Starwalt) Jenkins on July 7, 1927 in Lerna, IL. Jessie was the oldest child of four—a red headed fireball from the beginning, coming into this world with a firm declaration of, “I’ll do it my way . . . and so will everyone else!”

Jessie grew up in rural Mattoon, IL, attending one-room schoolhouses during her grade school years, and then tiny Lerna High School, where most of the student body were related to one another. She strived to bring order to everyone’s lives, including her two biggest foes, her mischievous siblings, Hilda and Virgil, both of whom loved to torment their fastidious older sister. Jessie was also a good little “mother” to sweet tempered baby sister Velma. Although Jessie’s young parents had little money during the Depression, the children always had a roof over their heads, food on the table, and a home filled with love. Jessie spent many happy years with her siblings, cousins, and friends, and was especially close to cousin Dolores Jenkins.

When Jessie was a teenager, farm boy Junior Turner (Otto Elbert Turner, Jr. ) came into her life. She polished her saddle shoes for every date, washed the shoestrings, and set her hair in pin curls. Those curls and clean shoes must have been what inspired Junior to propose. Jessie left high school after her junior year, and on July 28, 1944, Junior and Jessie were married at the home of Jessie’s uncle, Baptist Minister Ben Starwalt.

Soon, the teenage bride became a teenage war bride, as Junior was sent by the Army to Alabama for Lineman school. Seventeen-year-old Jessie rode a train to Alabama with money pinned inside her bra by her mother—the first time she’d been away from home. Many years later what she recalled most about the months she lived there when no buildings had air conditioning, was how horribly hot it was, and how even more horribly hot it was in the factory where she worked making t-shirts for the U.S. Army.

Jessie returned to live with her parents and siblings while Junior served on Okinawa. When he returned to Mattoon, he worked for his father on the family farm, and Jessie worked at a bank. After eight years of marriage, daughter Peggy Colleen was born in 1952. Over the next nine months, each of Jessie’s siblings welcomed a baby into the family, giving her parents their first grandchildren—four girls! As Jessie’s mother would say when reminiscing in her later years, “What a fun time it was with those little girls scampering underfoot”.

In 1954, Junior took a job as an over-the-road trucker for Arco Auto Carriers in Kenosha. He assured Jessie the job would be “temporary”, and when the economy improved in Mattoon, he’d find a job there. Junior made the long commute between Kenosha and Mattoon whenever possible. Jessie and Peggy remained there until five years had passed, and Jessie realized “temporary” meant permanent. It was time to move away from family, and settle in Wisconsin.

In April of 1959, Jessie and six-year-old Peggy set off from Mattoon in a car driven by Jessie’s brother Virgil, while brother-in-law Everett Alms drove the moving van. Junior was to be a part of the move, but was stranded in a snowstorm at a truck stop in Wyoming. So, with Peggy sick and spending the long ride laying in Jessie’s lap, and the unexpected death of one of Junior’s sisters occurring three days before the move, and the van doors bursting open while they were traveling, and Jessie’s brother beeping the horn and racing alongside the van, frantic to get the attention of her brother-in-law before furniture and boxes tumbled onto the highway, a new life was underway that would land the little family in Paddock Lake.

It was in Paddock Lake that Jessie made her first Wisconsin friend, who became a life long friend, Mary Lou Paddock. Mary Lou and her husband Bob owned a duplex and rented Junior and Jessie one unit, while they lived in the unit next door. Mary Lou and young son Mark spent many a day showing Jessie and Peggy the area, and introducing Jessie to new friends. Jessie was forever grateful to Mary Lou for her kindness and spoke of it until the end of her life. Mary Lou introduced Jessie to Virginia Grisham, who also grew to be a close friend. It was Gin who showed Jessie how to find to the Community Baptist Church in Silver Lake, where Jessie attended with her children. During these early months in Paddock Lake, Jessie also met Jeannine Hoffmann, who grew to be like a sister to her.

As time passed, Paddock Lake became home. Jessie was happy when brother Virgil, his wife Sue, and their children moved to Wisconsin in 1960, and landed in the Milwaukee suburb of Greenfield. The two families spent many Sunday afternoons together for years to follow.

Jessie took a job at a clothing store in Paddock Lake as Peggy settled into Salem Grade School. At the time of their move north, Jessie was so certain no more children would be joining the family that she sold the baby furniture and clothing before leaving Mattoon, only to discover Wisconsin was a fertile state in more ways than one. In March of 1962 daughter Kenda Kae arrived, and then in June of 1963, along came son Bruce Alan. Sadly, Brucie, as he was known to his family, passed away suddenly at home in Jessie’s arms at the age of eight months due to a heart defect.

Opposites attracted when it came to Junior and Jessie. He had a keen sense of humor and was a skilled practical joker. Jessie never had any more luck trying to keep him in line, than she’d had when trying to keep Hilda and Virgil walking a straight and narrow path. Junior passed away suddenly at the age of 53 on April 14, 1977, after 32 years of marriage. Later that same year, the Arco employees honored Junior’s memory at their annual Christmas party and asked bachelor employee Bob Snyder to call Jessie and tell her he would pick her up and drive her into Kenosha for the party. Who could have imagined that innocent invitation, the only intention behind it to get Jessie to come to the gathering, would result in a marriage taking place just a few months later on March 25, 1978. Jessie had found the right man in Bob, who was a wonderful “second” father to her daughters.

Bob retired in 1980, as did Jessie. For the next 23 years they wintered in Florida and doted on Jessie’s grandchildren during the summer months, all of whom were born after her first husband died. Grandpa Bob was a favorite of Peggy’s three kids, and Jessie was grateful for the role he willingly filled.

Bob lived to be a spry 90 years old, passing away suddenly on September 6, 2004. Jessie continued to go to Florida during the winter for the next six years, then remained in Paddock Lake year-round.

Jessie spent 23 years working in banks, first at Central Bank of Mattoon, then at Silver Lake State Bank in Silver Lake, then at Bank of Burlington in Paddock Lake, and eventually back to Silver Lake State Bank. She experienced two bank robberies during her career– the robbery in Silver Lake in 1968 was a bank takeover by thee masked gunmen, resulting in a shootout with the police, and a lot of unwelcome excitement for one small town bank and its employees.

Jessie had a variety of hobbies, and in her younger years enjoyed roller skating with her daughters. She especially enjoyed taking care of her yard, which she did until age 90. She was meticulous about how her house looked, how her yard looked, how her children looked, and how she looked. And apparently how her grandchildren looked too, because grandson Zeke once declared, “Grandma sure likes kids clean!”

Jessie had a special bond with her three grandchildren—red headed Zeke who reminded her of the red headed son she lost. Willful and determined James, who reminded her of herself (though she was never willing to admit that) and only granddaughter Libby, who loved to go to Burger King for breakfast with Grandma and Grandpa Bob and share French toast sticks and cini-minis with them.

Jessie is survived by daughter Peggy C. Turner Brunke and her husband James H. Brunke of Fort Worth, TX, and daughter Kenda K. Buxton and her husband Steven Buxton of Twin Lakes, WI. She is also survived by three grandchildren: Zekiel E. Brunke-Turner, James C.E. Brunke-Turner and his wife Esther, and Laura E. “Libby” Brunke-Turner and her fiance Matthew Rauch. Jessie is survived by four great-grandchildren: Zeke’s children: Elizabeth, Sarah, and Tasgall Otto “Tuck”; James and Esther’s son Javien; and by great-great-granddaughter Amiyah. She is further survived by cherished sister Hilda Alms of Mattoon; along with many nieces and nephews.

Jessie was the last living member of her generation of the Turner family, and also the last surviving member of the Paddock Lake Burger King Breakfast Club. Jessie is also survived by two dear friends, Mary Lou Paddock of WI, and Hazel Bossert of FL; and also survived by numerous “Florida” friends scattered throughout the United States and Canada.

Jessie was proceeded in death by her parents, her first husband Otto E. Turner, Jr., her second husband Robert H. Snyder, her son Bruce, her beloved sister Velma Spence – the newborn baby Jessie remembered her father introducing she and her siblings to in the early morning hours on the day Velma was born in 1934, and her beloved brother Virgil, who was always just a phone call away during any family emergency. Jessie was also proceeded in death by sister-in-law Suzanne Jenkins, and brothers-in-law Everett Alms and Donald Spence, as well as many dear friends and neighbors.

The family can’t say Thank You enough to the magnificent staff at Archwood Senior Living in Paddock Lake. Jessie loved her Archwood home and the friends she made during the year she lived there. She so appreciated the staff, and greatly enjoyed the view from her room, which allowed her to see the street she’d lived on since 1966. It was a wonderful, final home for our mother, and we sincerely thank owner Trent Czisny and Director Annie Leivick for all they do to provide such an outstanding community for seniors. We also thank Paddock Lake neighbors Bob and Pat Morgan, who did yard work and other tasks for Jessie during the last few years she lived in her home. A heartfelt thank you as well to our cousin Dan Spence, who assisted with the burial arrangements in Mattoon.

Jessie is no doubt busy in Heaven polishing the pearly gates, straightening angels’ wings, mowing celestial grass, and putting everything and everybody in its rightful place.

Our mother was a strong, independent woman married to a truck driver, who therefore took care of home, hearth, and children largely by herself and made it look easy. We never saw Mom sit down, take a nap, or put her feet up, nor did we ever hear her complain about the load she carried.

A surprise party hosted by Jessie’s children and grandchildren was planned for her 95th birthday. The family will instead gather on that date for a memorial picnic in Wisconsin. A graveside service will take place at Dodge Grove Cemetery in Mattoon, IL, where Jessie will be laid to rest between her first husband Otto Turner, Jr., and her son Bruce. If you would like to donate in Jessie’s memory, please consider the American Heart Association, the March of Dimes, or Archwood Senior Living’s Activity Fund, 25025 75th St., Salem WI, 53168—Attention Trent Czisny.

