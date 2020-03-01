November 11, 1930—February 24, 2020

Jo Pearl Rasmussen, 89, of Kenosha, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family, Monday, February 24, 2020 at her residence.

She was born on November 11, 1930 to the late Arthur Morgan and Grace (Lupient) Chase in Kenosha. She was educated in the schools of Kenosha and graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School.

On February 14, 1953 she married the love of her life Berger Rasmussen at First United Methodist Church.

Jo worked as a stewardess for Capital Airlines for two years, then as an administrative clerk for the Social Security Administration for 26 years.

Jo is a member of St. Mary’s Lutheran Church and the St. Mary’s Friendly Center. She was very active at church and taught Sunday School.

Jo loved dancing, traveling, playing cards, especially pinochle and getting together with her high school friends. Most of all, she loved spending time with her family and grandchildren.

