Sept. 25, 1966—Dec. 4, 2022

KENOSHA—Joan Alyce (Tenant) Holtman, age 56, passed away on Sunday, December 4, 2022 surrounded by her loving family.

Born in Antigo, WI on September 25, 1966, she was the daughter of John and Cynthia (Olson) Tenant. Her family moved to Kenosha when she was 7 years old. She graduated from Mary D. Bradford High School in 1984.

On July 19, 1990, in Kenosha, WI, Joan was united in marriage to Jeff Holtman.

Joan enjoyed camping, fishing, crocheting, going to concerts, listening to music—especially country and rock. She had a love for shopping and regularly visited flea markets and antique stores.

Joan will be dearly missed by her father, John Tenant; her husband, Jeff Holtman; her sisters, Carrie (Johnny) Poole and Sherie (Tim Howard) Archer, along with many friends and her beloved dog, Moxie.

She was preceded in death by her mother, Cynthia Tenant; her grandparents, Herman (Ruth) Olson and Gerald (Linda) Tenant.

Funeral services honoring Joan’s life will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Saturday, December 10, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. A visitation for Joan will be held at the funeral home on Saturday, December 10, 2022 from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101