Joan Beland

Dec. 14, 1930 - Sept. 8, 2022

KENOSHA - Joan (Vogel) Beland, age 91, passed away on Thursday, September 8, 2022 at her home in Kenosha.

Born on December 14, 1930 in the Town of Randall, she was the daughter of the late Otto and Josephine (Chrast) Beland. She grew up attending local schools and was a graduate of Wilmot High School.

Joan received her master's degree from Northern Illinois University and was a beloved teacher for many years. Her teaching career began at an elementary school in Manito, IL and she spent more than 20 years at Riverview Elementary School in Silver Lake, WI. As well, she enjoyed her time as a reading tutor at Somers Grade School.

On December 15, 1951 she was united in marriage to Robert Beland at St. Benedicts Abby. Their union was blessed with 59 years of marriage before Robert's passing in 2010.

Joan was a member and volunteer at the Kenosha Senior Citizen Center. She loved gardening, tap and line dancing, playing golf, playing piano, was an avid reader, loved birds and her beloved cat, Rosie. She and Robert always loved and looked forward to traveling to Europe with friends, Milt and Elaine Tesar and Tom and Carol Jacobi.

Left to cherish her memory are her children, David (Lynn) Beland, Judy (Dean) Wiemer, Sally Beland; her grandchildren, Brian (Marcee) Koci and Sarah Beland; her great-grandchildren, Seth and Sadie Jane Koci and Brock Koci.

In addition to her parents and husband, she was preceded in death by her sister, Ruth Pallamolla and her brother, Raymond Vogel.

Funeral services for Joan will be held privately. Memorial donations made to the Shalom Center www.shalomcenter.org or to Women and Children's Horizons www.wchkenosha.org would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue - 262-658-4101