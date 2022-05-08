April 7, 1939—May 5, 2022

PLEASANT PRAIRIE—Joan (Cox) Lesko, age 83, passed away on Thursday, May 5, 2022 at Hospice House in Pleasant Prairie.

Born on April 7, 1939 in Racine, she was the daughter of the late Hugh and Margaret (Kemen) Cox. She grew up attending local schools and was a 1957 graduate of Salem Central High School.

On June 2, 1962, she was united in marriage to Robert Lesko at St. George Catholic Church.

Over the years, she worked for American Motors in the billing department, for Lincoln Middle School in food service, and for Woodstock in food service.

Joan was a member of the Harley Davidson HOG’s for over 30 years, was an avid reader, loved to cook and watch soap operas, and enjoyed spending time with friends and family.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Robert; her children, Frank Lesko (Tonya Fanning), Sue (Steve) Rasmussen, Mark (Kim Wolfe) Lesko; her granddaughter, Ashley Lesko; her brothers, Frank (Carol) Cox, Hugh (Geri) Cox; her brother-in-law, John (Cindy Tenuta) Lesko; her sister-in-law, Barb (Bill) Cole; her many nieces, nephews and cousins.

In addition to her parents, Joan was preceded in death by her sister, Mary-Jane Cox White; her mother-in-law, Peggy Lesko; her father-in-law, Frank Lesko, Jr.

Funeral services honoring Joan’s life will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Thursday, May 12, 2022 at the Piasecki Funeral Home. Interment will follow in Green Ridge Cemetery. A visitation for Joan will be held on Thursday, May 12, 2022 from 10:00 a.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, memorial remembrances made to the March of Dimes www.marchofdimes.org or to Disabled Veterans www.dav.org would be appreciated by the family.

Piasecki Funeral Home & Cremation Services

3720 39th Avenue 262-658-4101