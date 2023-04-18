Dec. 17, 1924—April 13, 2023

BURLINGTON—Joan E. Russo, 98, of Burlington, passed away Thursday, April 13, 2023 at her home.

Born in Kenosha, WI on December 17, 1924, she was the daughter of Joseph and Myrtle (nee Rowland) Gravell. Her early life was spent in Kenosha, and she graduated from Broadview Academy in IL.

On August 19, 1943 in Waukegan, IL, she was united in marriage to Louis Russo. Following marriage, they resided in Kenosha before moving to Trevor. She moved to Burlington in 1999. Louis preceded her in death on January 14, 1999.

Joan worked as a Clothing Manager for Wilmot Ski Hills and was a member of Raymond Seventh Day Adventist Church. She enjoyed shopping and traveling the world.

Joan is survived by her children: Barbara (Danny) Lowry, Deborah (Blain) Pierce and Teri Russo; grandchildren: Kelly (Julie) Lowry, Julie Lowry, Darci Gauger, Derek (Debbie) Gauger, Brooke (Lenny) Schafer, Travis (M.E.) Pierce and Tyler Pierce; and great-grandchildren: Dean Lowry, Drew Lowry, Brie (Brandon) Boyle, JT Gauger and Gavriel and Adonijah Pierce. She was preceded in death by her parents, husband and brother, James (Glady) Gravell.

The family would like to thank Aurora at Home Hospice, in particular, Molly, her RN, as well as the Burlington Home Helpers Organization.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Raymond Seventh Day Adventist Church, c/o Karen Frantz at 17302 Plank Rd., Union Grove, WI 53182.

Services for Joan will be held on Saturday, April 22, 2023, at 12:30 PM at Polnasek-Daniels Funeral Home, 908 11th Ave., Union Grove, WI 53105. Relatives and friends may visit with the family at the Funeral Home on Saturday, April 22 from 11:30 AM until 12:30 PM. Joan will be laid to rest at Sunset Ridge Memorial Park immediately following the service.